‘My luck right?’: Server accidentally charges her own card instead of customer’s card via tap to pay

TikToker Kala (@xkala_) shared an unfortunate work fail—she charged her own card instead of the customer’s card.

“When you leave your keys [too] close to the reader at work and it reads your card instead of the customer’s,” the overlay text reads.

In the video, Kala is driving and shows the history of the transactions behind her as she frowns. The total of the transactions she showed amounted to over $200.

“My luck right?” her caption said.

In the comments section, users are shocked that this could happen.

“People commenting ‘why would you do that?’ as if you did it on purpose,” one user said.

“The way my card woulda declined,” another commented.

“Ok I love tap to pay but this all I think about how easy it is if your card was stolen,” a third user said.

Kala updated the comments section with her own comment about the situation. “They also tipped me off my own card,” she added.

In a follow-up video, Kala explains that she only had a $400 spending limit in order to help build her credit. However, the extra charge led her credit score to drop.

“It made my credit score drop by 62 points because it went over my limit by $16,” she reveals.

Kala also showed the wallet that her card was in when the incident happened, a small pouch attached to her key chain.

“Hopefully I hear from my bank soon,” the caption reads.

