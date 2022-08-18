‘Well if that makes me a villain, then so f*cking be it’: Worker’s video about taking time off while being understaffed and struggling sparks debate

Businesses across the United States are still facing staffing shortages. There is some debate about why exactly so many businesses are having trouble finding workers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce lists things like an increase in worker savings and a lack of access to childcare as potential factors stopping people from coming back to work, while CBS News recently ran a story claiming that an increase of COVID cases and a resurgence in summer travel has encouraged people to take time off work.

Regardless of the reason, many businesses are finding themselves needing to make do with less people on staff.

Employees, however, have needs. Even if a business is short-staffed, an employee might need or want to take a day off, much to the chagrin of their managers.

A video joking about this topic recently went viral after it was posted to TikTok by user Mikael (@mikaelarellano). The video currently has over 2.5 million views.

“Me requesting time off of work knowing we’re short staffed and struggling,” Mikael writes in the text overlaying the video. The audio is a clip from Euphoria in which Cassie says, “Well if that makes me a villain, then so fucking be it.”

In comments, users generally supported the idea of putting one’s self as the employee over the interests of management.

“Gonna be even more short staffed long term if you don’t approve my time off,” wrote one user.

“Right? Like it’s not my job to come and help lmao,” shared another. “My job is to work when assigned.”

“If they treated employees better and actually hired people instead of being cheap then maybe they wouldn’t be short staffed and struggling,” offered a third.

Others shared their own experiences of requesting time off.

“Me when they denied time off when i had an EXAM,” recalled one user. “lmfao they really thought i would still show up too.”

“Nah cause I asked for time off weeks before then they rostered me on when I reminded them again they said well you have to work,” claimed a second. “like no pls.”

We’ve reached out to Mikael via Instagram direct message.

