‘The fountain Baja hits DIFFERENT’: Taco Bell customer calls out workers for asking what she wants to drink when everyone gets the same thing

In a viral video posted to TikTok, a user calls out Taco Bell employees for asking her what she wants to drink when they know it’s Baja Blast every single time.

The video has been viewed over 8.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform on Oct. 1 by All Things Naisa (@allthingsnaisa.) “Taco Bell employees please cut the theatrics!!” the text overlay on the clip reads.

“If you work at Taco Bell stop acting oblivious okay,” the creator starts in the clip. “When I come in and order my Doritos Locos taco with my five-layer beefy bean burrito, extra sour cream and you say, ‘well what would you have to drink?’ You know why I’m here baby. This is Taco Bell.”

“Fill up the Baja, baby girl,” she continues, referring to Baja Blast, a tropical lime-flavored soda that’s exclusively available at Taco Bell. As the caption reads, “Taco Bell, you know what’s up!”

Everyone seems to love Baja Blast and TikTok users immediately took to the comments to express their own deep love for the beverage.

“The fountain Baja hits,” one user said.

“I left Taco Bell today because they were out of Baja blast,” said another, emphasizing the importance of the drink in his order.

Another chimed in saying, “Baja Blast is Taco Bell’s middle name,” explaining the inextricable link between the soft drink and the fast-food chain.

One user who identified themselves as an ex-Taco Bell employee said, “I worked at a Taco Bell when I was a teenager, and I dead stopped asking after a month. For real though.. what else you drinkin’?”

Another ex-employee recounted, “Used to work there and I remember we ran out of the baja blast and babyyyyyy I ain’t seen feral until that day.”

Some users also suggested the TikToker expand her drink options.

“Baja Blast zero is EVEN SPICIER it’s so good,” one user recommended.

And it seems the video also worked to convince some users to give the beverage a try.

“This influenced me to try a baja blast,” admitted one person.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via Instagram direct message and to Taco Bell via email.