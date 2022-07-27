‘The higher ups fire you so you make it harder for your ex coworkers?’: Sweetgreen worker trashes store on her way out

A video of a former Sweetgreen worker trashing the restaurant’s kitchen went viral after it was uploaded to TikTok.

Posted by user @cheddachassa, the video shows a woman in a Sweetgreen sweatshirt throwing bowls of salad on the ground while her coworkers attempt to stop and reason with her.

“Why would you come down here and do that?” one of the workers asks.

After a bit of argument, the former employee says, “I don’t work here no more!”

@cheddachassa claims in the caption that the person in the video was fired after receiving their paycheck. She also notes this video was taken at the Sweetgreen location on Chambers Street in New York City.

The video currently has over 1.2 million views.

In the comments, users noted that the former employee shouldn’t be surprised if her final check doesn’t cash.

“Do you know they can stop your check for damages,” wrote one user.

“You better cash that check quick before they put a hold on it and take it for the cost of that food,” added another.

“Immediately void that check,” a third stated.

It’s unclear if this is true. Attorney David Rich explained in a blog post that in New York, it’s unlikely they would be able to deduct the losses from her paycheck: “In New York State, an employer may not deduct monetary losses to the company, for which an employee was arguably at fault, from the employee’s paycheck,” he writes in the blog post.

Regardless, TikTokers agreed that what the former employee did was wrong, as it tasked her co-workers with cleaning up the mess.

“I don’t understand this logic. The higher ups fire you so you make it harder for your ex coworkers cause you mad?” asked a user. “They did nothing.”

“…i would’ve definitely met her outside because as a person still working there i would’ve had to clean it up,” agreed a second.

Further users speculated that this was probably a trend in the worker’s life.

“And this is why she’s in the position she’s in now,” wrote one user. “She looks like she’s one of them employees that can’t be told anything.”

At least, as one user wrote, “She did make a memorable exit.”

TikToker @cheddachassa agreed. “Yeah she went out w a bang.”

We’ve reached out to @cheddachassa via TikTok comment and Sweetgreen via contact form.

