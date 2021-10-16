Subway worker who put deli meat on toilet seat in viral video fired

A Subway employee who filmed himself trashing one of the chain’s locations has been fired, according to reports.

The former fast-food worker, named Jumanne Way, uploaded clips of himself trashing the restaurant to Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. In one of the videos, he takes small sips out of sealed Gatorade bottles before putting them back on the shelf. In another video, he arranges deli meats and other sandwich toppings around a toilet.

And in a third video, Way says “fuck Subway” before throwing bread on the floor and walking over it.

Way’s actions reportedly first came to light after videos of his vandalism were posted to Reddit. But at the time of publication, some of his videos had nearly 10,000 views on Instagram.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Way revealed the motive behind his actions.

“Unfortunately, I’m a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms,” he said.

Way said that he was worried about being convicted of a crime. He added, though, that his actions were “a decision I made over time.”

In a statement to Newsweek, a Subway spokesperson confirmed that Way had been fired.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas,” reads the statement. “While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Way via Instagram comment.

