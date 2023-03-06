‘This is highway ROBBERY!’: Subway customer says she paid $18 for 6-inch wrap

As the cost of food is rising, many restaurants and food service operations are struggling with cost pressures, leading some to refresh menu prices.

While it is not clear that this is the case, a Subway customer recently found that ordering double turkey in a single 6-inch wrap pushed her total to over $18.

“I only wanted something small, nothing big,” TikTok user Jessalyn (@jessalyn_m_r) says in her video that has drawn over 17,000 views on the platform. “So I tried a wrap, never tried a wrap before. Just my little six-inch wrap. Turkey. The only thing extra that I ordered was double turkey. That’s it. One turkey wrap with extra turkey, after my subtotal and tax, $18.91.”

In her caption, Jessalyn remarked that the amount she spent at subway would fetch a whole plate at any sit-down restaurant.

“@subway this is highway ROBBERY!” she wrote. “Who the hell has this kind of money to be coming to your ‘fast food’ restaurant and pay more for a 6in wrap, then a whole plate at a dine in?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway directly via email as well as to Jessalyn via Instagram direct message.

Several viewers said they had also noticed a hike in the cost of their orders at Subway.

“Yes! I got 2 foot longs 2 bags of chips and a 3 pack of cookies and it was $30,” one commenter wrote. “That’s a lot for Subway.”

“They charged me $2 to toast my sub, havent and won’t be back,” another user said.

“Family of four and it’s over $40 for just subs,” a further TikToker added. “Crazy.”