‘My mom told me this was a thing and I didn’t believe her…’: Subway customer orders bag of frozen cookies, sparking debate

In a viral video, TikToker Ashira (@ashiira_) revealed a Subway hack: buying a bag of their frozen chocolate chip cookie dough. Some viewers were enlightened in the comments, while others claimed theywere turned away for trying it at their local Subway.

“My mom told me this was a thing and I didn’t believe her…,” the caption reads.

In the video, the Subway employee puts a bag of frozen cookie dough down on the counter and proceeds to place it in a Subway paper bag. The creator added the trending song “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal.

In the comments section, users thanked Ashira for the idea, while others were skeptical of the hack.

“I’m so thankful for this video u have no idea what u did,” one user commented.

“They told me no. My husband was in there laughing at me for doing anything I saw on here,” another revealed.

“The bad thing is now everyone is going to want to do this and then they won’t have actual cookies for the customers,” a third user said.

In an updated comment, Ashira suggested McDonald’s follow suit. “​​McDonald’s need to do this with they fries,” she said.

There isn’t confirmation on Subway’s site that frozen cookies can be bought in-store. However, some users claimed that the cookie brand that provides Subway’s treats, Otis Spunkmeyer, can be found on Amazon.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashira via TikTok comment and Subway via email.