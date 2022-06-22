Every job comes with its fair share of complaints. While some may be expected, others may take people unfamiliar with the industry by surprise.

TikTok user Michela (@michelacrayton) recently went viral for airing out some of those complaints. In a video that now has over 47,000 views, she shares a series of work requests from her time at Starbucks that make and her fellow employees cringe.

The complaints include making cold brew, preparing items “on the fly,” cleaning the floors, “slid[ing] into dto/dtr” (meaning taking orders from the drive-thru), cleaning the bathrooms, and working at the cold bar.

In the comments section, Michela said that despite her complaints, she loves her job and clarified that she filmed the video during each employee’s respective breaks.

Commenters and alleged current and former Starbucks employees chimed in in the comments section as well, with some agreeing with Michela’s assessment and others not.

“Slide into dtr is truly the worst thing that happens to me at work,” a user wrote.

“I’ll do floors if it gets me out of the others,” another added.

“I’ll do all of these no questions except dto/dtr and bathrooms,” a third wrote.

In contrast, others found solace, or even pleasure, in handling Michela’s listed tasks.

“Nah but making cold brew is such a nice break,” a commenter shared.

“I live for floors,” another contributed.

“I kinda like bathrooms tho,” another admitted.

“Why do y’all hate dtr?” a fourth asked. “U get paid to talk to people what’s not to love.”

Even more users offered their own entries to Michela’s list.

“Can you do drains,” a TikToker added.

“Can you clean the ovens & sinks,” a second wrote.

“Can you do a garbage run,” a third listed.

Above all, alleged current and former Starbucks users were taken aback by just how accurate this list of grievances was.

As one user shared, “IM CRYING SO TRUE HAHAHHA.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Michela via TikTok comment.

