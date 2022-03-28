In a viral video posted by TikToker @sheriff_gerbil7, he shares that he is the only employee that showed up to his shift at Starbucks. He proceeds to make a list of tasks that need to be completed by his one-man show.

“When there are more aprons than there are bodies at the Starbucks you currently work at… fuckin’ mint. When you can’t find anymore iced coffee because you don’t know where all the other iced coffee is because you’re not the scheduled opener… fuckin’ mint,” he goes on. “When you have to make the mocha and the chai while being dead inside…”

The term fuckin’ mint is used “when something extremely ridiculous happens,” according to Urban Dictionary. For example, when a bad situation is funny, it’s fuckin’ mint. The phrase is often followed by making the OK circle with your hand. Throughout the video, the TikToker gets increasingly more frustrated with the situation as his voice raises and his movements jerky.

The TikToker continues to go through the list of more than 10 tasks that he will have to finish on his own.

“When you’re genuinely happy you did the milk run yesterday because you really don’t feel like doing another milk run today…,” he continued. “When you’re going to have to fill out the cleaning log and temp log for both open and close because you’re the only person here for both open and close…”

“When you have to turn all those lights on, go out there, move the sign and start serving guests because…Starbucks,” he ended. “Fuckin’ mint.”

In the comments of the video, TikTok users ask why he didn’t just leave, to which he responds by saying he needs the money and hours.

“If I went [into] work & [everyone] else called off, I’d just keep the doors locked & clean till the next shift showed up,” user Michael Novak commented. “I get paid [for one] job. That’s all I’m doin.”

“I wish I had a door to lock. My store is [in] a Target, and we’re obligated to stay open,” he replied. “If we don’t, corporate will cut our hours.”

In a second video, the TikToker thanks other users for the support and love he received from his previous video.

His TikTok comes during the wake of the Starbucks union wave occurring in more than 100 locations in over 19 states. Due to the pandemic, baristas and other employees in the food industry are demanding a raise to aid in gas prices as well as outside financial matters.

The original video now has over 39,000 views. We’ve reached out to @sheriff_gerbil7 via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories