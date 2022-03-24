‘I still give the drinks to them if they’re nice and this lady wasn’t’: Starbucks worker drinks customer’s drink after their card declined

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks worker drinks a customer’s drink after their card allegedly declined.

The video shows the worker, user @plants516, unwrapping a straw to drink the beverage that a customer couldn’t pay for in the drive-thru line.

“When their card declines,” the text overlay reads, while an audio of rapper Kash Doll plays in the background: “OK, shit, why the fuck not? Might as well.”

“Too be fair I still give the drinks to them if they’re nice and this lady wasn’t,” the worker said in a comment.

The video garnered over 20,000 views and sparked debate about the proper protocol for unpaid drinks in the comments.

One user argued that Starbucks workers are supposed to give orders to customers who can’t pay anyway. “Apparently we are suppose to give it to them anyways,” they said.

However, other Starbucks employees in the comments said they usually drink beverages of customers who can’t pay as well.

“PLS I DO THE SAME THING.. minus well,” one user said.

“That or I give it for free to the next car,” another said.

Several others said they’ve seen Starbucks workers give the extra drinks out to the next car in line.

“Have you seen that TikTok of someone who couldn’t afford their drink and they gave it for free to someone else,” one user said.

“This happened to a car In front of me and they gave it to me,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @plants516 via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

