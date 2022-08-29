‘Like GIRL no’: Starbucks worker mocks customers who ask for light ice in shaken espressos, sparking discussion

Starbucks employees using TikTok to critique the drink orders of customers is nowhere near new. However, one Starbucks barista’s critique of those who order shaken espressos with light ice resonated with viewers, namely other baristas.

Viewed more than 67,000 times, the video depicts TikToker @aveave34 mouthing to the sound “B-F-F-R. What does that spell? Be fucking for real.” “When customers ask me if they can get light ice in their shaken espressos,” the text overlay reads.

“Like GIRL no,” she added in the caption.

Starbucks currently offers four types of shaken espresso beverages: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Shaken Espresso. The coffee chain notes the drinks need to be “shaken together with ice” in a press release introducing the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which made its debut in March of 2022.

Some viewers, implying they are also baristas, shared their own experiences with customers not understanding that ice is a key component in shaken beverages.

“I had to file an incident report over a man so mad over a toasted vanilla shaken espresso,” one commenter wrote. “He wanted us to shake it without the ice.”

“When ppl did this, all the ice would melt and the pressure would BUILD and the lid almost popped off and spilled,” another commenter wrote.

Some baristas explained how they sneakily oblige the customer’s request. “Y’all I just shake the drink for like 20 seconds longer so half the ice melts and they can’t tell the difference lmfaooo,” one said.

Some admitted they are the offenders the barista is speaking of. “I get light ice with all my Starbucks drinks because they legit take me all day to drink them so they get watered down worse if I don’t lol,” one said.

“I am guilty of this but it’s only ok bc I’m a partner and will only have this made by me; myself, and I LMAO,” another said.

And others shared similar experiences of customers not understanding how other beverages are made.

“Someone tried to order a ‘strawberry açai no water extra splash of coconut milk,’ so I pushed Pink Drink and the customer was like but its not the Pink Drink.” one commenter wrote.

“Or when someone orders like an espresso over ice but wants milk to the top and then gets mad when we ring it up as a latte,” another commenter wrote.

