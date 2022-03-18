‘Acting like it’s coming out of her personal paycheck’: TikToker claims Starbucks worker gave her half-empty drink when she asked for no ice

A TikToker says she ordered an iced drink with no ice and was handed a half-empty drink.

The video depicts a young, brunette woman holding a half-empty cup while an edited version of Daddy Yankee’s 2005 song “Gasolina” plays. Overlay text reads: “I asked for no ice and this is what she gave me with a straight face.” The caption asks, “Half empty or half full?



The Chance Twins, @chance_twins, two influencer sisters who produce content together, posted the video to their 500,000 followers on March 12. By March 18, the video had received over 1,000,000 views and 100,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time a TikTok creator requested a drink only to be handed a half-empty cup. The Daily Dot covered a similar incident, in which another TikToker felt shorted after ordering their drink without ice and not receiving a full cup. The two TikToks even feature a similar caption and used the same song.

While some individuals in the comments section are in support of the TikToker and feel that she should’ve been given more than what they received, others don’t. Some Starbucks employees claim that they can get in trouble if the volume of supplies used exceeds the number of drinks sold, but another comment disagreed, saying, “Starbucks standard is to fill it up to the top if you order no ice!!! Corporate has released multiple updates about this.”

One commenter said, “She must have been new, I did that when I first started at Starbucks.” Another said “Am I missing something? That’s how much liquid there is before they put the ice in, right?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Chance Twins for comment via TikTok comment.

