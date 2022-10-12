‘Medicine ball is the most dramatic drink’: Starbucks barista issues PSA about ‘medicine balls’

A Starbucks barista shared a public service announcement about the so-called “medicine ball”—namely, it doesn’t exist. Viewers are now weighing in on the drink.

A “medicine ball” is actually a hot tea beverage that combines citrus and honey. It was unofficially dubbed “medicine ball” by customers, who believe it has healing properties when someone might have a cold or even COVID. It is also known as a “Cold Buster.” The Jade Citrus Mint Tea, as it is officially known on the online menu, includes “green tea, lemon verbena, lemongrass and a hint of spearmint mingle for a bright, refreshing, citrusy green tea experience.”

Starbucks barista @reicy.b’s video criticizing customers who order a drink by its unofficial name garnered over 740,000 views on TikTok, where others who have had experience working for the coffee chain are chiming in.

“Medicine ball is the most dramatic drink and for what,” one commenter wrote.

Another, who implied they are a barista, said they call out customers who order the drink by its unofficial name. “Every time I be like, ‘ONE HONEY CITRUS MINT TEA???? anything else for you today,’ because ain’t no medicine here baby,” they said.

“During my training I was told we can’t legally call it a ‘medicine ball’ because that would imply like medical/healing properties,” another claimed.

Other commenters shared their experiences of customers allegedly asking their beverage be made with additional “medicine.”

“When I was on solo someone goes, ‘I need a medicine ball with extra medicine, I need to get rid of whatever I got going on,'” a commenter recalled.

To be clear, the drink does not contain any kind of medication.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @reicy.b via TikTok comment.