starbucks-employee-faces-misogyny

Wachiwit/Shutterstock @fxlixity/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Everyone always goes to the male supervisors then go higher up but never me’: Starbucks worker says customers ignore her because of her appearance

'I even have 'shift supervisor' embroidered under my name.'

Lauren Castro 

Lauren Castro

IRL

Posted on Aug 17, 2022

In a viral video, TikToker Felicity (@fxlixity) shared that she is overlooked as a supervisor at Starbucks and boiled it down to looks. 

“It just happens so often. I even have ‘shift supervisor’ embroidered under my name,” she added in the caption.

“It has happened, once again, that I have been overlooked as a point of contact,” she says in the clip.

Felicity explained that she knows she doesn’t look like a supervisor as she’s not that tall and has purple hair. Furthermore, the creator displayed how she walks around the store. 

“I take it back. After I watched that video, I understand why I get overlooked,” she jokes. 

@fxlixity it just happens so often😵‍💫🥲 i even have “shift supervisor” embroidered under my name🥲🥲 #supervisor #foodservice #sbux #tobeapartner #starbs #customerservice ♬ original sound – me

In the comments section, users share similar experiences. 

“Everytime I answer the phone it’s ‘Can I speak to *male coworker,* I need to do *basic task*’ Like, hi, that’s my job,” one user commented.

“We have all women shifts and [shift managers] at my store and im boutta apply for an opening and be the only male shift and I think it’ll be the opposite, im overlook[ed],” another user said. 

In response, Felicity said, “good luck my dude, I hope that doesn’t end up being the case for you. Also congrats on the promotion!”

“You would be my first point of contact because you just seem so welcoming,” a third user commented.

“Thank you so much, I try to be so nice to other service workers cause I know it’s rough out here, and it gets taken as being slow/stupid?! so silly,” Felicity responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories

‘The woman I just served at the end of my 10-hour shift just sucked the living life out of me’: Restaurant Karen calls server ‘rude’ for telling her closing time
‘What exactly are we tipping for?’: Dutch Bros drive-thru worker films ‘customer’ who didn’t tip them, sparking debate
‘My manager caught me’: Remote worker says they got reprimanded for using ‘mouse jiggler’ app, sparking debate
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 17, 2022, 5:24 pm CDT

Lauren Castro

Lauren Castro is a reporter based in Austin, Texas.

Lauren Castro
 