‘And ppl wonder why the drinks take so long’: Barista pleads Starbucks to fix dysfunctional lids

A Starbucks barista took to TikTok to plead the company to supply better lids, documenting the challenges that she and a co-worker had to successfully complete an order thanks to fails with the tall dome lids.

The video was posted to TikTok by creator Emma (@emmalaflair) on Friday, and it’s approaching 250,000-view territory giving its behind-the-scenes look at Starbucks.

It begins with Emma saying, “This is our plea to Starbucks to make the tall dome lids … different, because they don’t work.”

The creator then proceeds to make an elaborate drink that requires a tall dome lid to accommodate the whipped cream topping. But when it comes time to put the lid on, she jokes, “And we’re just going to show you how many baristas it takes to put a dome lid on a frappuccino.”

After initially struggling with the lid herself, a co-worker comes into the frame, and the two of them work together, going through three different dome lids before getting one—because “third time’s a charm?”—to stick. After bending and fussing with the third lid, they get it to attach, leading the duo to give a thumbs-up gesture to close out the video.

Judging from the comments, others are aware this is an issue.

“And ppl wonder why the drinks take so long,” one observed. “Like 20% of the lids work.”

Another agreed, “THIS,” adding, “I get so close to throwing Frappuccinos across the kiosk.”

In response, Emma wrote, “We’ve all contemplated it here.”

Commenters also suggested a “double cup” solution, which led the creator to note, “For everyone commenting, YES we do know the double cup rule, but we shouldn’t have to double cup it especially during a rush is the whole point.”

The video brought up memories for another barista, who said, “Once did this and the cup folded at the drink, exploding everywhere.”

And, if having two people put a lid on seems extreme, consider the commenter who shared something even more extreme from another Starbucks. “Our grande/venti ones don’t work at the moment. Took us 5 ppl to get it.”

That led the creator to say, “My condolences.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Emma via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.