‘That’s so much waste’: Starbucks barista dumps syrups down the drain to prepare for new launch, sparking debate

A Starbucks barista recorded themself doing some cleaning in preparation for their store’s spring launch, but their methods have left some viewers shocked.

In a recent TikTok video, user @angry_barista pours various syrups and liquids down the drain, in addition to dumping spices and what appear to be drink toppings in the trash. These ingredients were utilized for the chain’s winter beverages.

“Getting ready for spring launch,” @angry_barista captioned their video. They also added audio from the song “Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake and Lil John.

Starbucks announced its launch of a new spring drink this month—the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew—along with a line of new spring drinkware. Starbucks has not responded to a request for comment on the TikTok video and the company’s policy around food disposal.

According to the organization Feeding America, around 119 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States each year. The project FoodPrint reported that each year U.S. restaurants generate about 22 to 33 billion pounds of food waste. Reasons for such waste include oversized portions, inflexibility of chain management, and extensive menu choices.

In the comments section of their video, @angry_barista noted, “For corporate .. we mark out the product after a major launch.”

Commenters who stated they worked at Starbucks also said old products are sometimes given to employees, donated, or thrown out. @angry_barista also stated that many of the employees at their store didn’t want to keep any of the leftover syrups and ingredients.

Other commenters were surprised by how much @angry_barista had thrown out.

“That’s so much waste,” one person commented.

“Y’all don’t donate it??” another asked. “Our store donates ours.”

“Y’all go dumpster diving at Starbucks today I’m telling y’all,” a third joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @angry_barista via TikTok comment.