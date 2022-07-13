A Starbucks barista posted a now-viral TikTok on how overworked they are on Tuesdays, during a promotion in which customers get 50% off their cold drink orders every Tuesday throughout July.

Aaron Wolf (@awolfsquared), who has 19,000 followers, posted a video montage featuring their work day, which begins with a shot of a packed drive-thru line, along with a text overlay that reads: “POV: Working at Starbucks on a Tuesday in July and iced drinks are 50% off and you’re understaffed.”

The video then cuts to Aaron pulling out drink labels from a printer and showing a line of them appended to a countertop. It then cuts to a mop bucket filled with water and wet rags as well as an ice machine that’s nearly depleted of its cubes.

“Please check in on your barista friends this month we’re in pain,” Wolf added in the caption.

Viewers who claim to be Starbucks workers shared their own experiences with the promotion in the comments section.

“I was training someone today, it was their first shift and my first time training :)” one said.

“It literally never slowed down.. we’re so understaffed for this promo its so frustrating. my back hurts SO bad rn,” another said.

While the comments section is dominated by responses from workers, one customer shared how they navigate partaking in the deal while also not contributing to overworking the baristas.

“This is why I’ll only do it in a Target Starbucks where there’s a minimal line. I cannot have a clear conscience when the line is out the door!!” they said.

Another said videos like these are why they aren’t partaking in the promotion.

“All these videos of employees suffering are the reason i haven’t used a coupon this month and don’t plan too, starbs should compensating employees,” they wrote.

Over 180 Starbucks locations have since voted to unionize, and a string of others are working to do so, with some union leaders alleging they’ve been fired for their efforts, according to the Guardian. Starbucks Workers United, which is self-described as a collective of Starbucks Partners, argued on its site that workers are “understaffed, overextended, exhausted, and burned-out.”

One viewer also encouraged the TikToker to “unionizing to help ensure better working conditions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aaron Wolf via TikTok comment.

