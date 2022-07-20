‘When you know their order before they even pull up to the speaker’: Starbucks barista roasts teens for always getting Acai Refreshers

We’ve all seen TikTokers go wild for various “secret menu” Starbucks drinks, but it looks like the baristas are getting their own back, with one barista playfully roasting local teens’ predictable orders. Everyone has their go-to Starbucks order, but, according to TikToker and Starbucks employee @selenag333, Acai Refreshers seem to be especially popular.

In a viral TikTok, which amassed over 300,000 views before being deleted, the employee lip-syncs to the song “Fame”—particularly the line “I’m gonna live forever”—while on-screen text reads: “You get five minutes added to your life everytime a teenage girl orders a strawberry acai refresher with lemonade, lite ice, and no berries.”

The order might be specific, but it certainly seems to be a popular one at this particular Starbucks, with the user adding in the TikTok description, “When you know their order before they even pull up to the speaker.”

In the comments section, a lot of sheepish customers admitted they probably conformed to this stereotype, with one writing, “I feel attacked,” and another adding, “Okay I am the teenager.” Meanwhile, other customers were more unapologetic about their drink choice, with one commenter saying, “Yes, and it hits every single time,” while a second commenter wrote, “Sorry, it’s just too good.” A third commenter said they were “guilty and proud,” while a fourth admitted that, despite being a bit older than the teenagers the user was referring to at 24, they often get this drink, too.

Proving the popularity of this weirdly specific order, other commenters, who presumably work at other Starbucks, told the user that they could relate to their video, with one employee joking that they “can always tell what they’re gonna order and they always come in in flocks.”

The user did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories