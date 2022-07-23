‘Now I can’t listen to music properly’: Former music industry worker goes viral on TikTok for pointing out similarities in different songs

A former music industry worker went viral on TikTok after pointing out similarities in different songs.

The video starts off with a clip of a man asking, “Give me an example of how your job has ruined everyday life for you.” It then transitions to user @atlantacobb who says, “I used to work in the music industry for, like, ten years, so now I can’t listen to music properly.”

The TikToker continues by diving into how today’s songs are very similar to songs from the past. One of the examples she uses is how Lizzo’s new song “2 Be Loved” is very similar Lady Gaga’s “Perfect Illusion” from 2016.

“All I can hear is Lady Gaga,” she says of Lizzo’s new song. “This happens all the time in my head. It’s so annoying.” She then continues to provide other examples of recent songs and their eerily similar counterparts.

The video has been viewed 1 million times since July 19. Many users agreed that the songs are very similar, and some felt there’s no originality in the music industry anymore.

“I took a theory of music class in uni and the prof said there’s almost no original chords anymore everyone just reuses them,” one person stated.

“I don’t work in music but same,” a second concurred.

“I knew the harry styles one reminded me of something,” TikTok influencer Sterling Monètt wrote.

Others commented that, like @atlantacobb, they also immediately think of a song’s counterpart when they notice it sounds familiar.

“This happens to me all the time and it was never my job,” one user shared. “I have a whole playlist set aside for songs that I know have a doppelganger.”

“I’ve been able to do this with music my entire life,” a second said. “I actually find it fun, because then I can sing other songs over top of each other.”

“IT IS ALL THAT I DO. My brain cannot stop itself haha,” a third wrote.

“Omg can you please do a series,” another user requested.

At the request of the user, and because the first video gained so much traction, @atlantacobb posted a second video of popular songs and their doppelgangers, which has since received over 96,000 views.

The Daily Dot reached out to @atlantacobb for comment via TikTok comment and Twitter direct message. They did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

