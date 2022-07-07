‘Lmao please why is this me’: Social media manager cracks joke about having to tell her boss why views are low

In a viral video posted June 23, TikToker Nikky Tran (@nikkywhat) shared what it’s like to explain to your manager as head of social media why the company’s video views are low.

“It’s just one flop, not a flop era,” the trending TikTok sound she used said. “And sometimes, after the hardest flop, comes the biggest slay.”

The overlay text of the video, which now has over 60,700 views, read, “POV: you’re a social media manager explaining why your views are low to your manager.”

Tran works for Catch, a company offering alternative payment methods to credit and debit cards, in their social media marketing department. Her TikTok account shares tips, advice, and her experience in the social media world.

In the comments section, users find Tran’s video relatable.

“Lmao please why is this me,” one user commented.

“I sweaaaar they’re always watching the engagement and reach metrics more than you,” another said.

“Sometimes you just wanna be like ‘BC NO ONE GIVES A SHI- UR FAULT FOR ONLY APPROVING BORING CONTENT!!!’” a third user commented.

