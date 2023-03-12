‘That means we don’t have food for a month’: Single mother of 3 says someone skimmed her EBT card out of $900

A mother of three children with autism has gone viral after warning Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card users about card skimming.

In a video with over 1.5 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Trinity Kirkland (@trinitykirkland) says that she went to buy groceries after her EBT card was refilled, only to discover that someone had almost completely depleted the balance.

She says she was supposed to have $900 for the month to help feed her 3 children, all of whom have sensory disabilities—she now had $3.

“It’s really difficult, because my kids have sensory disorders, so they’re really picky,” Kirkland explains. “[And] you can ask any parents [of kids] with autism — these kids eat a lot!”

“I don’t care about me,” she continues. “My kids need to eat.”

Confused about the situation, Kirkland says she visited the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) in order to figure out what happened. They informed her that her EBT card information had been “skimmed,” meaning someone placed a device on a card reader to capture her information.

She says they then told her that they could not give her any additional money and, while they would report it to their fraud department, they doubted she would be seeing the money anytime soon.

EBT card skimming is a growing problem in the United States.

In fact, from 2021 to 2022, fraud against EBT users increased by an incredible 4,000%.

The problem is so widespread that the recent Omnibus spending bill passed by the Biden administration included a mandate for states to “replace EBT card benefits that were stolen after Oct. 1, 2022, through September 2024,” writes Elaine S. Povich for GCN.

Prior to this, states could only use their own funds to replenish stolen EBT benefits.

“As a result, only a handful, including California, the District of Columbia, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, reimbursed stolen benefits,” details Povich.

States had until the end of February to develop repayment plans.

On TikTok, Kirkland posted an update revealing that viewers donated enough to cover the gap in her income, something she neither expected nor requested. She also asked users to stop donating.

In this video, she notes that she only made the original video to spread awareness about EBT card skimming. She also reveals in the video that her EBT benefits are being reduced to $500 per month.

Kirkland then says that, until recently, she held several jobs. However, she ended up losing money on those jobs given the cost of childcare for her autistic children and the frequency with which she would have to return home to take care of her kids. Until the kids are in school full-time, she explains, staying at home and caring for her kids with the help of minor government subsidies is the only option.

“The monthly income that I get is $1600,” she notes. Later, she adds, “I’m not trying to leech off anyone. My circumstance is very unique…You can ask anyone in my life; the only option that is safe [and] financially reasonable is to be home with the kids, so that’s what I’m doing.”

“My plan is when everyone is full-time in school—because my kids are not even old enough to be in school full-time — once they are all in school, I would love to go back to work,” Kirkland details. “I like to work! I like to be productive! But this is also a job.”

In the comments section, users were supportive of Kirkland.

“You’re so genuine,” a commenter wrote. “the fact that you asked them to stop sending more, says a ton about your character.”

“It’s wild that a few hundred people can feed a family of 4 for a month just by sending a few $. But billionaires can’t be bothered,” shared another.

“Girl I keep 3 adults with autism in my home 24/7. I absolutely understand,” a third added. “You are a wonderful mother and your situation is no one’s business to comment on.”

We’ve reached out to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services via email and Kirkland via TikTok comment.