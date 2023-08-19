‘Me with the exact same cold my bf has’: Sick girlfriend cleans, does laundry while sick boyfriend lays on couch

A woman posted a video showing her and her boyfriend’s behavior when they’re under the weather: She cleans and does the laundry while he recuperates on the couch.

In a TikTok posted on July 30 by @TKandJulia, Julia is seen doing laundry and the dishes, cooking, and cleaning. TK, however, is lying on the couch.

“Me with the exact same cold my bf has,” the video’s overlay text says.

In the video’s caption, it says that he is “always milking it.” On Thursday, @TKandJulia’s video had over 2.5 million views.

Another recent viral video showed a new mom doing laundry only seven days after having a baby, sparking discussion about the division of household labor between men and women.

Julia’s TikTok about being sick really resonated with some commenters.

“We had COVID,” @larisa.c0m commented. “And I had to act like I didn’t have it if I wanted us to eat.”

“So true,” @jennyhiggins1 wrote. “Living this atm.”

And for others? Not so much: In some households, commenters said their male partners took care of housework when they were both sick.

“Me and my man are the opposite,” @kattandthat commented. “He does honestly everything for me.”

“The fact that the roles are reversed for my man and me,” @griceldaguzman2550 wrote. “I can’t do anything when I’m sick.”

“Am I the only one that pretends to be on the verge of death,” @wonmark1 commented. “And my dude is the one running around taking care of me and stuff.”