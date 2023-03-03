‘Me lying to customers at Waffle House even tho they can see the kitchen’: Server says she blames her own mistakes on the kitchen staff

Working in the food service industry can be a stressful experience for many servers. Between worrying about whether you are going to receive sizable tips to dealing with rude guests, things can get pretty hectic.

And in that chaos, it’s easy to let things slip through the cracks—like some guests’ orders. This is exactly the type of workplace horror scenario that TikToker @imjustrobb touched on in a viral clip that’s garnered over 193,000 likes as of Friday.

In the video, @imjustrobb acts out how she typically handles the realization that she forgot to put in a table’s food orders—she just blames it on the kitchen.

The TikToker writes in a text overlay of the post, “POV: I forgot to put your food in.”

In the clip, the server walks into the kitchen to inform the cooks that she neglected to put the order in the system, which elicits a bellow of responses. The clip then transitions to her approaching the customer’s table, saying, “Y’all still haven’t got your food yet? OK let me check on it because sometimes I mess up.”

She checks her tablet and then shows it to the table, saying, “Yeah, see I put it in, look. Yeah, the kitchen they been fucking up all day. Losing tickets they been behind all day. Yeah, so, I’m so sorry about that y’all. Like when I go back there I’m gonna cuss them out for y’all. OK? I’ll check on it.” She then slaps her hand on the table before making her departure.

As of this writing, her post clocked in over 1,000 comments, many of them from other servers who claimed to have had similar experiences while on the job.

“It was always the kitchen’s fault for me too,” one TikToker wrote. Another said, “‘Im gonna go tell them to hurry that food up’ *goes and waits in server station.*”

Others said there are some eating establishments where this tactic probably wouldn’t go over so well, with one user writing, “me lying to customers at waffle house even tho the customers can see the kitchen.”

Some servers explained their own methods in making it up for the customers which helped them to rake in bigger gratuities as a result.

“Ouu that used to be me and I discount they food and tip my cooks higher than normal lmao,” a user said.

However, other viewers weren’t exactly thrilled that she was outing this cover-up method on social media, with a server writing, “Bruh why u gotta blast everyone now I gotta make up another excuse.”