‘I get to do my homework, eat, and go on my phone’: Receptionist at retirement home says it’s the ‘easiest job in the world’

A worker on TikTok recently encouraged viewers to get jobs as retirement home receptionists, claiming it’s the “easiest job in the world.”

In a short video, user Lei (@frankoceanst0iletseat) explained to viewers what she does each day. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 646,000 views.

“I sit at a desk, answer a few phone calls, make sure no one escapes, and answer questions here and there,” Lei wrote in the clip’s text overlay. “And I get to do my homework, eat, and go on my phone at the desk.”

In the caption, Lei doubled down on her want for others to pursue similar roles. “Literally get a receptionist job,” she wrote. The TikToker also revealed that she’s paid $15 an hour.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lei via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear what retirement home she was employed at and how many hours she works.

In the comments, however, many fellow receptionists echoed Lei’s claim that it is a fairly low-stakes gig.

“No, literally, I was a receptionist at a nursing home and I got all my homework done and watched so much Netflix,” wrote one user.

“I’m a receptionist and it’s the easiest job ever,” said another.

Others, though, were turned off by some of the responsibilities that came with working at a nursing home—especially Lei’s claim that you had to “make sure no one escapes.”

“‘Make sure no one escapes’ is crazy,” one commented.

“Imagine chasing someone because they are trying to escape,” read a second comment.