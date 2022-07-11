‘The only people saying that this doesn’t work are the people that can’t do it, and they’re mad about it’: Worker’s video on working remotely while on summer vacation goes viral

A worker on TikTok is continuing to advocate for vacationing and having fun while simultaneously working remotely.

TikTok user Avery (@averyncmm) posted a video in response to a comment on her previous video featuring her appearing to work remotely while on a boat. The viewer comment read: “We’re adults. If work gets done what does it matter. I’ll be working ‘remotely’ while touring the us national parks next year and I can’t wait.”

Avery says she agrees, claiming in her video that “the only people saying that this doesn’t work are the people that can’t do it, and they’re mad about it.”

The video was viewed over 136,000 times.

Many resonated with the video and agreed that as long as the work gets done, it shouldn’t matter where the worker completes it.

“Amen. If you have a flexible boss and are good at time management you can make it work,” one person agreed while also recognizing that it’s a “privilege for sure” as many employees who get to work from home have white-collar jobs.

“That’s what my boss said when he hired me word for word. ‘I don’t care when you work, if the work is getting done then the work is getting done’ !!!” another wrote.

Another argued that life shouldn’t revolve around work, replying to Avery’s video with: “Facts. People lack self responsibility to get things done on their own and think physically being at work is a personality trait.”

Others shared their experiences of traveling while working remotely.

“I WFH and literally went to Europe for 2 weeks and still got all my work done despite the 8 hr time change, it can be done if you have discipline,” one said.

“I’ll be working from Cork, Ireland next April. My boss said he can’t see how it would be an issue,” another commented.

In Avery’s previous video, she is in a boat while appearing to do computer work. “Remote ‘workers’ on a Wednesday at 2pm,” the text overlay on the video, which received over 5 million views, reads. Her TikTok account features many videos about maintaining a work-fun life balance.

The pandemic has reportedly changed the way many workplaces function for good, with many employees never being made to return to the office. According to the Washington Post, job seekers are prioritizing remote work opportunities in their job search. And working remotely while vacationing has become a trend; according to Business Insider, roughly 50% of remote employees work while on vacation.

