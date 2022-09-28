‘We were having an average day at work until this happened’: Random woman walks into Sonic, pretends to work there to pick up food

Viral TikTok footage shows a Sonic Drive-In customer making herself at home by walking into the back of the fast-food restaurant. One worker says they have to watch their backs.

The worker, Dayana Juarez (@dc21juarez), posted a video showing the inside of the busy Sonic with workers going in and out. A few seconds later, a woman in plain clothes walks in.

“We were having an average day at work until this happened,” the video’s on-screen text reads.

In a follow-up video, Juarez says the incident was “not a big deal” and adds that her co-workers say she overreacted. She says the customer was a “random woman” who walked in pretending that she worked at the Sonic so she could pick up her food.

Juarez says the customer walked around the store saying ‘hi’ to everyone and convinced Juarez that she actually worked there. But she says both she and her co-workers didn’t know who she was after she left.

“Because we’re having a lot of new hires coming in or whatever, so I just assumed [she was one of them,]” she adds.

“I’m so sorry, it’s not as dramatic as I made it out to seem,” the TikToker says in her video.

Viewers reassured Juarez that she wasn’t overreacting. Several commented saying that she deserves to feel safe in her workplace.

“It’s not overdramatic you guys should feel safe at work period,” one viewer commented on the video.

“It is a big deal! She had no business doing that. Y’all stay safe,” a second commented.

“Not only is it potentially dangerous to those that work there but she could have “spiked” something. Not in the fun sense either,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Sonic via email.