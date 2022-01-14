‘Don’t order if ur not going to pay for it’: TikToker says she put random room number on check at hotel bar to get out of paying, sparking debate

A TikToker has since backtracked after saying in a now-viral video that she put “a random room number at the hotel bar” so that she doesn’t “have to pay.”

The top comment on that video comes from a user who claims to be an employee at the hotel in question. “Hey there! Joke or not, I do work for the hotel and we are looking into this,” the TikToker said in response.

In the video, the TikToker, Morgan Vega (@morganvega843), shows off her bill as the sound “I know something you don’t. I know something you will never know” plays.

“Putting a random room number at the hotel bar I’m at so I don’t have to pay,” text overlay on the video reads.

“And that’s on needing a sugar daddy,” the caption reads.

It garnered 93,000 views on TikTok and many critical comments.

“Don’t care if it’s a joke, if you can’t afford to go out to eat, Don’t Go Out,” one said.

In response to this comment, Vega made a follow-up video, clarifying the video was a joke.

“I’m only going to respond to the hate comments on this TikTok one last time,” she says in a follow-up video. “A lot of y’all do not understand me at all because you don’t fuckin’ know me. Social media is a joke. If you don’t read my bio that literally says my TikTok are for clout. I’m just trying to make money, honey.”

“My tik toks are for clout relax,” her bio reads.

Still, a couple of commenters debated the act, with multiple hotel workers chiming it.

“Look I’ll admit when I’m wrong, so I’ll own up (and) apologize but just jokes like that coming from someone who works in the industry and has seen this shit firsthand is not fun for the servers who lose out on that and the random person who now owes a bill that ain’t,” one commenter wrote. “that’s all but I’m sorry, carry on your jokes.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vega via email regarding her video.

