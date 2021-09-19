‘You Mexicans are gonna learn your lesson’: Racist Karen calls cops on man for recording her, dubs him ‘illegal’

In a video posted on Reddit, a Karen—whose real name is Jessica—is seen yelling at a man, calling him “illegal,” and assuming he can’t speak English. She calls the police on him because he is recording her.

“You Mexicans are going to learn your lesson,” she yells at the camera. “You’re a Mexican, you’re illegal.”

The video was originally posted on TikTok by @gisellex45. It is no longer on TikTok, but was reposted on Reddit by u/SocialistTrump.

“He’s Hispanic and I don’t think he speaks English,” Jessica says to the police over the phone.

“I do,” responds the man recording her.

TikToker @AuntKaren0 (also known as Denise Bradley) also covered the video on her account.

“Nothing brings out this woman’s hate like illegally parking and then being prejudiced,” says Bradley in her video. She also reveals Jessica’s full name—Jessica Fuentes—and place of work. “I don’t know about you guys, but I wouldn’t want a prejudiced nurse working with me.” The Daily Dot was unable to confirm Fuentes’s occupation.

Commenters on Reddit did a bit of snooping on Fuentes as well. u/Humfleet found an article from Daily Voice, a local Connecticut news outlet, that details Fuentes and her daughter physically attacking a woman in a mall. Fuentes was charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

“I hope she loses her license,” commented u/megggie. “Behavior like this is unacceptable.”

Others condemned Fuentes for being racist, in particular, toward another Latino person.

“We Latinos can be so racist to each other,” wrote u/Proud_Hotel_5160.

“Plenty of people out there who think the door should have closed behind them when they arrived,” commented u/CreamyGoodness.

The Daily Dot was unable to reach out to @gisellex45 on TikTok. Fuentes did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

