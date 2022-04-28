‘For $5 bucks’: Worker says Karen racially harassed her co-worker over clearance prices

A manager on TikTok shared a storytime about a customer she describes as “delusional” harassing her employees.

Kaida, a creator with over 92,000 followers on TikTok, opened the three-part video series saying, “Listen, I love being delusional like the next bitch, fuck reality, but not like this.”

She continues her story, detailing that two women came up to the register at a store she manages with bags from the clearance section. Kaida notes that these bags didn’t have tags where the price was clearly visible, but that they were $5. However, the cashier at the register the two women arrived at didn’t know the price, which is where the issue arose.

“[The cashier] calls me, and I tell her it’s five dollars. The bags are usually $20, they’re $5. Instead of this lady being amazed at the speedy, fast customer service and professionalism of everything, she gets upset because she can’t understand why the bags are $5.”

Kaida then alleges that the woman proceeded to get upset with the cashier, and claimed that she said “You people are always trying to cheat us,” in reference the Hispanic cashier. The cashier told the woman she got the price from her manager, but the woman continued yelling at the employee, and reportedly proceeded to follow the cashier as she walked away in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Kaida then reportedly came over, seeing that the woman was harassing the cashier and reportedly starting to appear violent while making racist comments. As she approached the situation, the woman then tried to shift her anger to Kaida, asking her who she was and why she was attempting to get involved. She then proceeded to introduce herself as the manager.

The woman continued to complain, claiming that the cashier pulled the $5 bag price “out of her ass.” As Kaida corrected her, letting her know the cashier called. The story began to change as the woman claimed that the cashier didn’t convey that information, despite Kaida hearing the entire incident. As Kaida corrected her, the woman seemed not to care as she continued to harass the Hispanic cashier.

Kaida continues, “Her friend had to grab her because she starts making a move at the cashier again. At this point, I’m tired of talking to this lady, like do you want the bags for $5 or not? This is where the fucking delusion comes in because she literally looks at me and asked why the manager came over here anyway.”

Kaida then claims the woman claimed that their reaction was tantamount to racism, that they weren’t harassing the cashier but rather speaking among themselves while being loud and black. Kaida, who appears to be a woman of color herself, was shocked by this allegation.

She ends the storytime, saying, “Do you want to know what this all led up to? She wanted the bags for $1.”

Commenters and viewers were shocked by the story.

One commenter said, “This is why I left customer service and the hospitality industry!” Others agreed, saying, “Honestly this would be the day I quit my retail job.”

The Daily Dot reached Kaida via Instagram message, but she was unable to comment on the story reportedly due to her job’s press policy.

