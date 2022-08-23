‘Your PSA would have been spot on if it was the year 1982’: TikToker issues ‘PSA’ to workers who are ‘quiet quitting,’ sparking debate

There are throngs of Americans who are disenfranchised with their careers and, as a result, resigned themselves to only completing the bare minimum at their respective vocations. This phenomenon was dubbed “quiet quitting” by TikTokers, and some described it as a personal decision to no longer allow one’s job to define their self-worth as they dedicate their time and effort to things other than work.

The term is ruffling some feathers, namely an elder Gen Xer’s feathers.

TikToker @chefkoumbis405, who later confirmed he was born in 1970, making him part of Generation X, criticized the phenomenon in a video that’s amassed 67,000 views.

“Let me tell you something: When I was growing up, you know … what we did?” he starts. “We did whatever it took. You get out what you put in. So if you’re putting in just the minimal amount. You’re only going to get back the minimal amount. So when you want to go buy that new car or that new house … don’t quietly quit.”

He instead encourages workers to “go that extra mile.”

In turn, viewers in the comments section of his clip are criticizing him for an “outdated mindset” and reminding him that times have changed.

Several TikTokers have also stitched his video. In one stitch, @legitimatehermit, who has over 45,000 followers, interrupts @chefkoumbis405 after he says: “When I was growing up, you know … what we did?”

“Listen to your parents explain how they worked their way through college successfully on a fry cook wage all while living in an apartment by themselves at the age of 19 without roommates and then they made you do some chores in the house on one person’s entry level salary for a whopping down payment of $3.50 because back then working hard actually translated into the upward social mobility that the current workforce isn’t getting no matter how much overtime they put in?” @legitimatehermit says without missing a beat.

@legitimatehermit’s video was viewed over 400,000 times, and there is truth to what he is saying.

It was easier for Americans to purchase and own a home during the Great Depression than it is today, according to Relevant Magazine. CNBC reports that more than half of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, devoid of savings. And salaries are reportedly not keeping up with inflation. According to World Population Review, the “United States ranks at 27 with a score of 70.4. The U.S. lags behind its comparable peers in Europe. Absolute upward mobility in the US has been declining since the 1940s. More than 90% of those born in the 1940s earned more than their parents, but that number has dropped to 50% today.”

Like @legitimatehermit, many viewers noted that going the extra mile doesn’t mean as much as it used to.

“They also don’t acknowledge that they prb couldn’t afford the house they live in today on the market today with the salary they make,” one said.

“‘When I was growing up’ IT’S NOT THAT TIME ANYMORE,” another argued.

“Your PSA would have been spot on if it was the year 1982,” the top comment under @chefkoumbis405’s video.

@chefkoumbis405 did respond to the criticism in a follow-up and aimed to clarify his stance.

“Go ahead and quietly quit. At 5 o’clock, close your laptop,” he urges before encouraging workers to find a “side hustle” that makes them happy.

“Find something that’s going to make you happy and make you more money,” he says. “Don’t go to your job and quit and go to another job and quit.”

He also says he appreciates both the positive and negative comments.

“It’s OK. It’s social media. I get it,” he says. “It’s not going to affect me, but it has changed my mindset.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @legitimatehermit and @chefkoumbis405 via TikTok comment.

