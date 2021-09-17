‘I might get fired for this one’: Queer TikToker exposes his boss’ anti-LGBTQ bumper sticker

A queer TikTok user exposed an anti-LGBTQ sticker on his boss’ car Saturday, prompting comments encouraging the individual to release the boss’ identity and show human resources. The TikTok wrote that he financially depends on his job, and his boss “is HR.”

However, in a TikTok on Thursday, the individual revealed that “half of the bumper sticker was peeled off.” He said he is not sure if his boss, a stranger, or one of his viewers removed part of the sticker.

Adam Mateo, whose TikTok username is @adamscottmateo, manages a restaurant in California and posted a series of videos regarding his boss’ anti-LGBTQ bumper sticker. In the video, he says, “I might get fired for this one but this is on my boss’ car.”

He reveals a sticker that appears to include figurines of a family with a Christian cross over their heads and says “#realfamilies.” The sticker also includes a large red line covering the LGBTQ flag and the website Americanfascistunion.com, which does not lead to a webpage. Mateo says that his boss knows he is part of the LGBTQ community and ends his video by flipping off the camera.

The video, which has received over 30,000 views and over 5,900 likes, prompted comments telling Mateo to expose his boss and “manage [the restaurant] into the ground.” Mateo responded, “To those saying I’m ‘covering up a homophobe’ for not disclosing my work, its not that simple. Financial and legal liability could be a stake.”

According to data released by Catalyst in June 2021, inclusivity is a determinate for whether LGBTQ employees commit to their current job or search for a new one. The Catalyst reports that 25% of LGBTQ employees report “staying in a job due to a LGBT-inclusive work environment” and 10% “left a job because the work environment did not accept LGBTQ people.”

In another video, Mateo said, “Trust me everyone, I’d love to quit.”

He also said that the restaurant he manages is not a “hostile work environment” because he “has a great relationship with his employees.” Mateo, who said he cannot release the name of the restaurant because he is under contract, said he is looking for another job and is “trying to get out of there ASAP.”

Mateo said the boss only comes by the restaurant once a week for 20 minutes but that “almost every employee has an issue with him.”

Commenters left supportive messages for Mateo. “Big ‘yeah but not you’ energy,” one said. Another wrote, “It’s sad that these ‘real’ families are often not the real we need and find our family in others that don’t match our blood.”

Mateo did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

One individual referenced Black activist James Arthur Baldwin’s quote, “We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

