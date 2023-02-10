‘I’m trying this next time’: Publix customer tells worker they ‘identify as 11′ to get a kids’ free cookie

A user on TikTok has gone viral after trying a new method for getting a free kids’ cookie at Publix.

Publix is a grocery store chain that gives out free cookies to kids aged 12 and under who are accompanied by a parent, per the Miami Herald.

Unfortunately for TikTok user Melanie Amaro (@melanieamaroofficial), she is over the age of 12. However, that didn’t stop her from trying to score a free treat in a video with over 5 million views as of Friday.

“I’m 30, but I identify as 11,” she tells the employee in the video. “Can I get a kids’ cookie?”

In the comments section, she confirms that she did, in fact, get a kids’ cookie.

While some users made derisive comments about the “state of the world today,” Amaro stresses in the caption that this move was a joke, which was taken well by the Publix worker.

“This lady was such a good sport and laughed so hard,” she wrote in the caption. “She said it made her day.”

Numerous users in the comments responded by saying they were going to attempt the same thing.

“I’m going to identify as a 70 year old to get senior citizen discounts,” wrote one user.

“I’m 31 and I identify as 65 – can I retire?” questioned another.

“That’s it, I’m going into a restaurant where 10 & under eat for free & im TRYIN THIS OR try & order from the kids menu,” a third claimed. “they better let me have NUGGS.”

“Imagine applying this at work. I’m an employee, but identify as boss,” offered an additional TikToker.

