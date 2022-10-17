Lead article image

‘I’d immediately go back home’: Fast-food worker bombarded by online orders right after opening

'Like who’s thinking about food before I even have a chance to clock in and make it?'

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

IRL

Posted on Oct 17, 2022

A viral TikTok video shows the high volume of orders food service workers have to fill early in the morning.

The video was posted by TikTok user Alejandra (@hotlavarocks) and shows a machine producing several order receipts in a row. Under the machine, a large pile of receipts had accumulated.

“POV: You see this happen as soon as you open,” the video’s on-screen text says. While many food service workers may not appreciate so many orders right after opening, it’s unclear how the TikToker feels. In the video’s caption, she (maybe sarcastically) wrote, “I love my job” with emojis.

@hotlavarocks i love my job 😁🫶 #fastfoodemployee #fastfoodworkers #fyp #fastfood #retail #onlineorders #serverlife #cashier #manager #cook ♬ original sound – lilyachty

Regardless of how Alejandra truly feels about her job, her viewers didn’t appreciate the sight of so many early orders.

“looks like it’s break time to me,” one viewer commented.

“I would walk out,” a second viewer said.

Another wrote, “I’d immediately go back home.”

Other viewers shared relatable experiences at their own jobs when they would get multiple early orders.

“Flashbacks to when I clocked in and 5 minutes order we get an order for 7 frappes and 4 iced coffees,” one user said.

“when we open the deli at 8:30 am and boomers are already in the store screaming at us that there’s no pizza yet,” another user wrote.

Someone else commented, “Like who’s thinking about food before I even have a chance to clock in and make it?”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Oct 17, 2022

