‘Can someone explain to me why the f*ck the NYPD has merch?’: Police sweatshirt on sale for $50 sparks debate

A TikToker filmed New York Police Department merchandise on sale at a Hudson News store in an airport, including a sweatshirt for sale for $49.99. Commenters debated why people might buy merchandise from police departments.

In a TikTok posted on May 31, Demetrius Fields (@demetriusfields) captured the merchandise display for NYPD T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and travel mugs at Hudson News.

“Can someone explain to me why the fuck the NYPD has merch?” Fields says in the video. On Wednesday, the TikTok had over 630,000 views.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Fields said that he was surprised to see the merchandise because he “couldn’t believe anyone would actually buy merch from the police.”

“It seemed weird that the police have a strong enough fan base that people would support them by buying merch,” Fields said. “Especially considering the strong anti police sentiment that has been a direct result of their racism, incompetence, and violence towards marginalized groups.”

Many commenters on the video answered Fields’ question: Why is NYPD merchandise for sale?

“NYPD/FDNY merchandise was very popular after 9/11,” @docholliday commented. “I still have my shirts and still wear them.”

“The NYPD is the largest police department in the US,” @curbaczzz wrote. “Also one of the oldest.” According to World Atlas, the NYPD was founded in 1845 and is the largest department in the U.S., followed by Chicago and Los Angeles.

Other commenters guessed merchandise might be sold in light of the movement to defund police in conjunction with Black Lives Matter.

“They tryna get funding,” @mars.hyyyy commented.

“Got to do something,” @jeffwbig wrote. “They keep cutting their funding.” In 2020, the NYPD’s budget was cut by at least $1 billion.

“They want to know who not to arrest,” @itsiceburg commented.

Fields said that he wouldn’t buy any NYPD merchandise himself.

“I do not support the police,” Fields said. “But it is interesting that the cops have fans who aren’t cops.”

