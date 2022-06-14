A TikToker says that a police officer asked if he’d like to “leave a tip” after getting a traffic ticket.

William Nemhe posted a TikTok on June 10 saying that he was handed an iPad after getting a ticket and that the police officer who ticketed him said, “It’s gonna ask if you wanna leave a tip.”

“Tipping culture gettin out of hand,” the TikToker said. On Monday, his video had almost a million views.

According to the International Association for Police Chiefs’ 2020 Standards of Conduct, officers are not allowed to accept gratuity of any kind.

Commenters on Nehme’s video said they had had similar experiences after getting tickets—or giving them.

“Got pulled over and bro had the audacity to ask me to leave him a review on theirs department Facebook page,” @riqueesco commented.

“My uncle is a cop and they live off those tips! It’s not funny y’all are saying not to tip the officer,” @robert54221 wrote. “They provided you a service and are due 20%!”

Others said that they thought Nehme’s video couldn’t be real.

“Obviously this is a joke but the meaning behind it is scummy,” @josephrettig wrote.

“I know this is a joke, but people genuinely complaining about this in the comments, just don’t tip if you’re so pressed about it,” @nootlikeoot commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nehme via email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot