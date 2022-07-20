‘They always have a sista in HR doing their dirty work’: Man posts phone call where he gets fired on TikTok, sparking debate

A video of a man’s conversation with the head of HR at a company he was working for firing him has gone viral on TikTok.

The video opens with the TikToker Mr. Johnson (@mrjohnson1418) sharing how his job asked him not to come in to work that day, with the overlay reading, “Told y’all they was going to fire me. If i was lying, why would they?”

Johnson says, “So, look, I was headed to work this morning y’all when then my boss told me they were going to call me. Don’t come in and then look.” The camera shifts to the cell phone in his hand, Smith Grain Company, where Johnson reportedly works, is calling. As he picks up, he speaks to the head of HR who informs him his services are no longer needed.

According to HR, Johnson was fired due to a video he posted on social media. Johnson claims he never signed an NDA or a cell phone policy. He then accused the company of wrongful termination and threatened to sue the company.

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times since it was posted on July 2. Commenters were divided, with some supporting Johnson and others understanding HR’s position.

“They always got a “sista” in HR doing their dirty work!” one person wrote.

“Hes not arguing – He is trying to get understanding! So sorry this happened to you…” a second said.

“She just told on herself and you going to get paid,” a third said.

“You were right to let people know sir. I hope you own that company and fix it by the time you’re done with them,” a fourth said.

Other people defended Smith Grain Company’s decision, stating they didn’t need a reason to let go of Johnson.

“Most states are AT WILL states so they don’t have to have a reason to terminate employment,” one person stated.

“Unfortunately Sir this is not a wrongful termination she was unprofessional and could have answered your questions more thoroughly,” a second person explained. The comment continued, “This company can now sue you for exposure of what I’m sure is a private production -From a Real Senior Recruiter.”

“A company can call & terminate u via phone. I’ve been let go from a temp assignment via a message on an answering machine back in the day,” a third shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Johnson for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Today’s top stories