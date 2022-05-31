‘How can you be that racist so openly’: TikToker films apparent tourists making racist gesture while in the middle of Chinatown

Two people were filmed making a racist gesture while posing for a photo in the middle of Chinatown.

TikToker Fahad Khan (@diaryofabrownboy) posted the video of the two people posing while pulling on the sides of their eyes, which is racist against Asian people, in Chinatown on May 29. On Tuesday, the video had over 4 million views.

“This caught me off guard,” Khan wrote in the video’s overlay text. “How can you be that racist so openly.” Khan wrote in the video’s caption that his TikTok was captured “in the middle of Chinatown.”

In a follow-up video, Khan says he didn’t confront the women because they left by the time he talked to his friends about what he saw.

“If they’re brave enough to be doing that in Chinatown, they’re probably brave enough to stab me,” Khan says in his follow-up TikTok.

He also shuts down comments he received from people telling him to calm down because they think that women’s actions were a joke.

Many commenters on his viral video agreed that the women were being racist.

“I don’t get it what do they get from it,” @fantoverse commented. “Why mock, it isn’t even funny.”

“You must be kidding me,” @dnxjndjxd wrote. “It scares me that they thought it was a good idea.”

“That is so sad to see in 2022,” @lavivulu commented.

Others commented about the women being identified from Khan’s video.

“Someone find them and call them out,” @drxvshg343 wrote.

“Hope this finds their family, friends and work colleagues,” @annmariesworld80 commented. “TikTok do your thing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Khan via TikTok comment.

