‘Peggy is the new Karen’: Neighbor berates Hispanic contractor with racist abuse outside TikToker’s house

A TikToker filmed her neighbor harassing one of her contractors, and it quickly devolved into yet another case of casual racism.

@gabstahhh123 wrote that she heard a neighbor yelling at one of the contractors working at her house in New Jersey, so she went outside to see what was going on.

“I want to talk Raul,” the neighbor, Peggy, says in the video. “I spoke to him already. He knows. Don’t get nervous. It has nothing to do with you.”

“Peggy, you’re yelling outside of my house,” the TikToker calmly explains, to which Peggy fires back that it doesn’t matter because she’s on the sidewalk.

@gabstahhh123 repeatedly reminds her noisy neighbor that the contractor is currently on a job at her house and eventually tells him in Spanish to go back inside, which really sets Peggy off. The TikTok has 1.4 million views since being posted yesterday.

“Speak American! You’re American! You’re here in the United States!” Peggy screams.

“Excuse me, Spanish is spoken in this country a whole lot more than you think,” says the TikToker.

“I don’t think so,” Peggy replies.

The two continue going back and forth about the appropriateness of Peggy standing outside of @gabstahhh123’s house yelling about needing to talk to Raul before Peggy finally leaves with an “Adios” and a middle finger raised up in the air.

@gabstahhh123 My neighbor went off on one of my contractors and it went like this ☺️ #racist ♬ original sound – gabstahhh

Viewers were quick to hone in on the casual racism thrown into the neighborly dispute.

“Peggy is the new Karen,” wrote @bubbajames2003.

“Always always speak in Spanish, its like lava for them, burns to their racist bone,” wrote @thisisabsapp.

“Somebody PLEASE inform Peggy that the US doesn’t even have an official language,” @jeneisadanielle added.

@gabstahhh123 also offered more information about the encounter in a follow-up video, explaining that she later determined Peggy had previously asked her head contractor to work on a project for her but he had declined. Rather than take no for an answer, she came over to the TikToker’s house twice that day to try to speak to him, but wound up harassing random contractors she spotted instead.

“I wanted to put this video out there because I think it’s important to call people out for this shitty behavior,” @gabstahhh123 said. “And I think that the more people see it, the more they feel disgust at it, and are more likely to stop it from happening or maybe change their own behavior.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @gabstahhh123 via TikTok comment.

More Karen News