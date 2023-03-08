‘I am out’: Worker says she was passed over for management position, expected to train person her company hired for it

TikTok has become a bastion of knowledge and discussion about workplace issues. From users sharing their on-the-job experience to lawyers offering advice about leaving jobs, there’s plenty to be learned about the modern American workplace from the platform.

One story of an on-the-job frustration recently went viral after it was responded to by TikTok user Amirah (@amirahgivesadvice).

In a video with over 432,000 views, Amirah, who describes herself as a “Corporate VP & Career Coach,” posts a comment from a user.

“I got passed over for supervisor & they didn’t even send a rejection Email,” writes the commenter. “They hired externally & are expecting me to train them. I am out.”

“I know this is frustrating,” Amirah says in response. “Nothing boils my blood more than when a company bypasses an internal candidate and hires externally, and then asks that person to train the new hire. That is by far the most disrespectful thing you can do to an employee.”

Amirah continues to say that the commenter is likely a dependable worker that the company wants to retain in their current position. Getting out of the job, she says, is the main path toward future success.

“Move on. You’re doing the right thing,” she summarizes.

In the comments section, many users agreed with Amirah’s assessment, with some offering their own workplace advice.

“Prime example of ‘you are too good at your role so they keep you in that role,’” observed a user.

“Never worry about betraying your work place, because given the chance, your workplace will betray you,” said another.

“That’s when you give your resignation,” stated a third.

Many users shared their own, similar stories.

“They did that to a friend of mine. She told them that since she didn’t get the job, she obviously wasn’t qualified to train her,” recalled one commenter.

“Yep, that happened to me and I taught them all the wrong things then I dipped out,” claimed a second.

“Happened to my brother and then he found out the new guy was getting paid way more than what they offered in-house. RIDICULOUS,” detailed an additional TikToker. “He quit that same day.”

