Viral TikTok shows ‘Karen’ getting mad because someone parked in ‘her spot’

A TikToker recently recorded a woman throwing a fit over someone parking in “her spot” in a parking lot.

In the video, which is roughly 25-seconds long and was posted on TikTok, user @myamyers01 records the woman from her truck, where she’s sitting next to a male driver.

In the caption, @myamyers01 wrote: “Karen got mad because I parked in ‘her spot.'” The text on the video reads: “She even tried to tell me to back up so they can park.”

The video begins in the middle of the back-and-forth.

“You can’t take my picture without my authority,” said the woman from her vehicle.

“You’re in the public,” @myamyers01 responds. “You’re in the public, ma’am.”

After the couple said something inaudible back, @myamyers01 said: “I’m not being rude. It’s a parking spot.”

The woman then starts to take out her own cell phone, in an attempt to also start recording.

It’s not clear from the video which store’s parking lot the two are in; it’s also unclear whether the two really resolved the situation.

But commenters were quick to take @myamyers01’s side in the altercation.

“It’s crazy how these people get out in public and think the world revolves around them,” wrote one person. “Can you imagine if you had to live with them?”

“Why do Karen’s always pull out their phone as if they’re gonna do something after they yell at having their picture taken?” questioned a second viewer.

A third TikTok user called the woman, “Traffic cop Karen.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @myamyers01 via TikTok comment.