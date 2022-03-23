‘I love how folks are so quick to record but not say a word is said to defend the employee’: Karen berates Panda Express worker over drink, sparking debate

A woman was filmed screaming at a Panda Express worker over a $3 drink in a viral TikTok. Viewers in the comments section called out the bystanders who did nothing to help the employee who was being yelled at.

In the video, the woman yells, “I want a refund for my drink. Take my drink. It was like $3.”

She continues, raising her voice as she says, “I don’t want the fucking drink. What the fuck?” as someone tells her to calm down. She then goes on to say, “Oh my god. Like, I’m sitting here pregnant, arguing with ignorant people cuz I don’t want my drink and you couldn’t give me it. You fucking people.”

The rest of what she says is hard to make out, but as this tirade goes on, no one steps up to intervene on the worker’s behalf.

The video has been viewer over 474,000 times since it was posted by @elizabethnichol76 on March 22. It has over 3,200 comments, many of which are asking why nobody spoke up for the employees. “Why didn’t anyone say anything to her.. that’s why they act up…” one person wrote.

Some commenters argued that when something like this happens, more people should help the workers.

“I love how folks are so quick to record but not say a word is said to defend the employee,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @elizabethnichol76 via TikTok comment.

