‘This is literally so scary’: Parent tapes cutout of white baby onto Pampers box featuring Black baby

'It's scary to think their hatred runs so deep.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Internet Culture

Posted on Mar 28, 2023

In a viral video, a daycare worker shows a white baby’s face taped on top of a photo of a Black baby on a Pampers diapers box.

In a TikTok posted on March 16, Megan Rehbein (@meganrehbein4) shows a Pampers diapers box that features a Black baby. However, the Black baby’s face has a hole in it and has been taped over with a photo of a white baby’s face.

“Working in a daycare you come across some weird shit,” Rehbein wrote in the video’s overlay text. In her caption, she included the hashtags #SomeParentsSuck and #ScrewedUp.

On Tuesday, Rehbein’s video had over 3.5 million views.

@meganrehbein4 #someparentssuck #daycare #daycareteacher #weird #what #wtf #foreal ?! #humanity #screwedup ♬ WTF (feat. Amber Van Day) – HUGEL

In a comment on her video, Rehbein says she threw the box away.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Rehbein wrote in a comment. “Goes to show how well and alive racism is.”

Many commenters expressed their disgust at the racist act of covering up a Black baby’s face with a white one’s.

“That is so inappropriate and gross,” @kaaylin0 commented.

“This is literally so scary,” @iciest.biiitch wrote.

“It’s scary to think their hatred runs so deep,” @tia.burey commented. “That it affects them so badly they did that.”

Others commented on the reality that racism is taught to children by their parents.

“It’s the fact that these people are raising children,” @myownelement commented.

In a follow-up video, Rehbein reaffirmed that she thought the act of covering up the Black baby’s face was “intentional.”

*First Published: Mar 28, 2023, 5:18 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

