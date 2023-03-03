‘Once these people were reprimanded, I immediately became their target’: Fitness coach says she was wrongfully fired after she endured racial discrimination

An Orangetheory fitness instructor says she endured racial discrimination at the company and was bullied by her superiors. After reporting her bosses’ behavior to human resources, the instructor says she was eventually fired.

In a TikTok posted on Feb. 25, fitness instructor @AntiDietPilot says she “endured racial discrimination” while working at Orangetheory, a boutique studio fitness franchise with locations across the U.S. The TikToker also says she was bullied and harassed by “people in leadership” at the company—all of which she says she reported to Orangetheory’s human resources department.

However, @AntiDietPilot says her bosses, which she names in the video, retaliated against her.

“Once these people were reprimanded, I immediately became their target,” the TikToker says in her video, which had almost 450,000 views as of Friday.

She also says her manager has written her up multiple times for “petty” reasons. Eventually, @AntiDietPilot says that her managers “resorted” to firing her because the company was “restructuring.”

“I will bring receipts. I will bring evidence,” the TikToker says about sharing her story. “Because I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through.”

Though @AntiDietPilot did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, she clarified that she is attempting to expose Honors Holdings—which owns many Orangetheory franchises including the one she worked at, but not the company itself— in follow-up videos. Both Orangetheory and Honors Holdings did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

“I will continue to tell my story until Honors Holdings is held responsible,” the TikToker wrote in the overlay text of a video.

She also says she has been in contact with a lawyer and describes an example of the discrimination she endured.

“A coach called me ‘ghetto’ over the mic,” @AntiDietPilot says. She also shows the allegation mentioned in an email she sent to human resources.

@AntiDietPilot also posted that “hundreds” of other Orangetheory and/or Honors Holdings employees and former employees reached out to her to share that they had had similar experiences. Some of those employees and former employees commented on her viral video.

“I was fired for telling management I was being stalked & harassed by members,” @kylieeregoo commented. They said that they worked for an Orangetheory that Honors Holdings did not own. “The corporate franchise in CA was horrible, too.”

“I got wrongfully terminated at well and had some of the WORST managers,” @giaacaso wrote.

“I was let go for ‘restructuring’ too in December 2020,” @thatredheadgirl_ commented. “They almost immediately gave my job to someone else.”