‘Y’all made me f*cking bleed’: Viral TikTok shows multiple police officers restraining Black teenage girl on ground

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 19, a teenage girl is shown being held on the ground by multiple police officers.

“Y’all made me fucking bleed,” she yells at the officers. The officers in videos of the encounter are wearing uniforms from the York Regional Police, a law enforcement organization in Ontario, Canada. The TikTok has gone viral, garnering more than 5.3 million views as of Thursday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@maybehbahani/video/7020977212065139974?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7016721189293147654

In another video posted by the same account (@maybehbahani), the girl calls the cops racist. An officer asks the woman behind the camera to “keep walking,” and she tells him she is going to stay to “make sure” the girl is OK.

@maybehbahani clarified that the girl in the video is her friend in a follow-up video, and that she filmed the videos. The girl is 13 years old and in foster care, she says. @maybehbahani said her friend was “late coming home” one day.

“So, her foster parents called the cops,” @maybehbahani says. When police officers asked the girl if she was the foster child they were looking for, she lied about her name.

When police officers found out the girl had lied, they reportedly talked with her again. When she made an effort to leave, “the cop came behind her, grabs her arm, grabs it and yanks her.” According to @maybehbahani, her friend was very scared and began resisting the multiple cops who had begun to grab her.

“One of the cops literally had his fucking knee on her neck,” says @maybehbahani. “They’re using so much force. She had scratches all over stomach.”

The girl’s forehead was bleeding as well. @maybehbahani said that cops threatened to arrest her too for attempting to clean the blood off her friend’s face.

“Because we know that if we would’ve left, shit would’ve gone worse,” @maybehbahani said.

@maybehbahani also posted another video of officers attempting to get her friend in a squad car.

“The fact that they need 5 police to restrain a 13 year old girl,” @maybehbahani wrote in the caption of the photo.

https://www.tiktok.com/@maybehbahani/video/7021006046927916294?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7016721189293147654

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, @maybehbahani told the Daily Dot the her friend is “out of jail.”

“It happened a while ago,” she told the Daily Dot. “She’s good now.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the York Regional Police.

Today’s Top Stories