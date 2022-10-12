‘If I didn’t have savings I’d be screwed’: OnlyFans creators say they haven’t been paid in a month

Canadian OnlyFans creators say they haven’t been paid by the site since September. At least six creators have gathered on Reddit and Twitter to seek advice and swap concerns about the delays in payments.

On Oct. 11, OnlyFans creator Steph Oshiri posted in r/OnlyFansAdvice, a subreddit that acts as an advice forum for OnlyFans creators, that she hasn’t been paid by OnlyFans in “about a month” and that she is missing approximately $40,000 from her work on the site.

Oshiri says that her payments are listed as “rejected” or “processing” on the OnlyFans and that she changed her bank account information in case there was an issue on her end but still hasn’t received her payments.

“OnlyFans is being useless and not replying to me,” Oshiri wrote in her Reddit post. She also clarified that her bank “says it’s completely on OnlyFans” to fix. “If I didn’t have savings I’d be screwed,” she said.

OnlyFans pays creators by payouts: Creators can withdraw funds from their current balance on the site manually or set up automatic withdrawals on a weekly or monthly basis. According to OnlyFans, after withdrawals are requested, “It typically takes three to five business days to process,” and show up in creators’ bank accounts. Creators can track their payouts using OnlyFans “payout requests” feature.

Rose, who goes by @DolceRose on OnlyFans, commented on Oshiri’s post saying she also hadn’t received her last payout from OnlyFans—and that she’s noticed her recent payments from OnlyFans have come from a “different name” and aren’t “consistent.”

“It’s honestly such a slap in the face to have virtually no customer assistance after we give them such a large chunk of our income,” Rose wrote in r/OnlyFansAdvice. “I’m just over it today.” In response to her inquiries, Rose says OnlyFans asked her to submit PDFs of her bank statements—which she says is “BS.”

In the Reddit thread, OnlyFans creators shared information about their attempts to access their Only Fans payouts. Ms. Luna (@mslunatoyou) says that she withdrew a payment Oct. 2 and expected to receive funds by Oct. 4. Though the payment shows as “processed” on OnlyFans, Ms. Luna says that she hasn’t received the money.

Asher Lee (@suwontok) also said he requested a payout on Oct. 2 and is still waiting on funds.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Lee said that he hasn’t been paid in “almost a month,” and that approximately $860 is “floating around somewhere” after he attempted to withdraw it. He said now, he’s too scared to withdraw another $800. Lee said he’s relying on his savings, but it’s “running out.”

“I definitely need my payment ASAP,” Lee told the Daily Dot. “I have mortgage a payment and car payment, plus credit card bills I gotta pay that I use to pay for food.”

Lee said when he contacted OnlyFans support via Twitter, OnlyFans acknowledged it was aware of the glitch but that it had been fixed and that his Oct. 2 payout “should be on the way.”

Lee also said this isn’t the first time he’s had issues with receiving his payouts from Only Fans as a Canadian creator: He’s still waiting on $398 that was lost during a payout issue in 2021.

“I’m very mad about it,” Lee said.

Other commenters on Oshiri’s post shared how some payout issues have been solved by using Skrill, an online banking platform.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Oshiri, Rose, Ms. Luna, and Asher via Instagram direct message and/or email, and OnlyFans via contact form.