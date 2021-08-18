Allie Rae, an OnlyFans creator, says she was forced to leave her job because of her OnlyFans work.

Woman says she was forced out of job as nurse after joining OnlyFans

'You need to get rid of this account or we can’t have you working here,' she recalls being told.

Published Aug 18, 2021   Updated Aug 18, 2021, 1:20 pm CDT

In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, Allie Rae, a former NICU nurse and OnlyFans content creator, said she was forced to leave her nursing job after her colleagues discovered her online presence.

After she got a warning for posting “revealing” photos on Instagram, Allie Rae’s coworkers showed her manager her OnlyFans account.

“It was, ‘You need to get rid of this account or we can’t have you working here,'” Allie Rae told the Daily Beast. She quit her job in the NICU and said she was uncomfortable that her life outside of the hospital was given more weight than her actual performance on the job.

According to the Daily Beast, Allie Rae was making between $65,000 and $75,000 a month from her work on OnlyFans when the article was published on Aug. 13.

The OnlyFans creator told the Daily Dot that since publication, her following has increased “significantly, roughly 4x [of] what it was as well as financially.” She also said she has been using the money to pay off her student loans and credit card bills. Allie Rae and her husband also plan to soon buy a house for their three children.

Although Allie Rae told the Daily Beast that she mourns being a nurse because she had such a passion for helping others, she told the Daily Dot that she doesn’t have any plans to return to nursing at the moment.

“If I ever did it would be on a very very as needed part time position just to fulfill my void of taking care of patients,” Allie Rae told the Daily Dot. “I truly loved what I did.”

*First Published: Aug 18, 2021, 1:10 pm CDT

