‘When you’re the only girl on the team and try to fit in’: Woman tries to relate to male co-workers talking about the NFL during work call

Icebreakers are still relevant in workplaces but in some cases, the ratio of men to women can make it difficult for all employees to relate to topics of discussion. In one woman’s experience posted to TikTok, she tries to relate to her male co-workers by talking sports.

“When you’re the only girl on the team and try to fit in,” she wrote via text overlay.

The creator, Amanda Pownall (@amandapownall) has received over one million views on a clip of her having a friendly conversation between her and three male coworkers via video chat.

In the video, the group is discussing football and attending a Buffalo Bills game in New York.

“That’s on my list,” one of the men says. “I want to go to a Bills game, and go through a table,” he adds, referring to a tradition at Bills games to throw fans through plastic tables.

As the other men react with excitement, Pownall replies, “Me too, yeah… That’s like my bucket list…”

Another colleague responds, “Oh yeah, Amanda, what else is on your bucket list?”

“Well number one thing, go through a table at the Bills game,” she repeats, trying to relate.

The first colleague responded, “Not even at the game, just in the parking lot.”

“I mean the parking lot,” Pownall adds. “That’s what I meant, yeah.”

Many viewers felt Pownall’s experience was relatable for women in a male-dominated workplace or vice versa.

“’Totally,’: My usual response when someone tries to talk to me about sports,” one user wrote.

“Women in tech vibes,” another commented.

“I’m so glad I’m in a women dominated workplace,” a third claimed.

Others were smitten by the looks of the men, with some even arguing that one of Pownall’s coworkers was flirting with her.

“This is like the corporation bachelorette,” one viewer said.

“Oh yea Amanda? What else is on your bucket list?” Bro spitting on a Teams call [skull emoji],” another added.

“‘Oh yeah Amanda’ man WANTS YOU,” a third argued.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pownall via comment on video and Instagram direct message.

