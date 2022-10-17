‘I don’t use my own equipment without compensation’: New employee says she was asked to use her personal laptop for work, sparking debate

In a TikTok shared by a woman in online business services (@lj.obm), the issues of onboarding for a new job are explored.

“Real onboarding conversations, part three,” the overlay text on the video reads.

Throughout the video, the woman asks questions over the phone regarding the laptop she was supposed to receive for work. She asks what would the process entail and was seemingly told it could take up to 30 to 45 days after her start date for her to receive it.

“Uhhh can I get a loaner?” she then asks, to which she was told those are not promised because they are low in stock. At this point, the woman adds the face-palm emoji to demonstrate her mild frustration.

“Oh, so you need me to access my personal computer to take care of the stuff for work?” she asks. She then shoots a glance toward the camera in exasperation.

In the comments section, users shared similar experiences and how they would have responded.

“Guess my start date is pushed back 30-45 days,” one user said.

“I don’t use my own equipment without compensation and even then I prefer not to. I don’t even use my phone. If I have to make calls, I get a work phone,” another commented. The creator agreed with this TikTok, emphasizing the message.

“Ugh. So a majority of this falls back on HR not giving IT the potential candidates list before start date,” a third user said, trying to add clarity to the backend of things.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lj.obm via TikTok comment.