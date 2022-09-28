In a series of viral videos, TikToker Jutay Wilson (@liljehu) characterizes employees by what they bring for lunch at work.

“This is what your lunch says about you as an employee,” he says in the clip.

In the part two video, Wilson went after the salad eaters who he says often have a piece of kale stuck between their teeth.

“If you eat a salad for lunch, chances are your breath is going to stink the rest of the day,” he says.

The creator proceeds to say that those who eat salad for lunch will most likely “eat 50 bags of chips” around 3pm because they’re hungry and need to make up for all the calories lost to greens.

In his original video, he targeted employees who bring peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch.

According to Wilson, these people “typically make them in the early morning hours then wait for them to get all soggy and moldy.”

“If you do this, you probably have no taste buds or you’re on a budget,” he says.

In the comments section, users agreed with the salad characterizations.

“I feel attacked,” one user commented.

“It’s the raw onions folks,” another said.

“Accurate on all points,” a third user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wilson via email.