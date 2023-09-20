‘I think it’s scary that you help people’: Nurse receives backlash for saying that dinosaurs never existed

A nurse who posted a video saying she doesn’t believe dinosaurs ever existed is getting backlash for her views.

In a TikTok posted on Sept. 9, Amanda (@queenofeverything0003) says that she doesn’t believe dinosaurs existed. She claims that all the dinosaur fossils that have been found are fake, and a ploy to distract from human giants that used to exist.

“If dinosaurs actually existed, wouldn’t their bones be everywhere?” Amanda says.

Amanda also mentioned the Nephilim, which are giants that appear in the Bible.

“It’s easy to connect the dots once your eyes are open,” Amanda says in her TikTok. “Truth is giants existed.”

Despite Amanda’s theory, dinosaurs did exist. Their fossils have been found on all seven continents, and they share a common ancestor with birds.

On Wednesday, Amanda’s video had almost 4 million views.

In other TikToks, Amanda says that dinosaur bones found in museums are not real and are actually casts “taken from fossils” or other animal bones pieced together. She also says she’s a hospice nurse and had a spiritual awakening after a patient told her that ghosts exist.

Amanda says she now sees “shadow people, orbs, higher beings.”

Commenters on Amanda’s viral video seemed to be poking holes in her argument about dinosaurs not ever existing.

“Wouldn’t giants’ bones be everywhere?” one commenter asked. “Why haven’t you or I ever found a bone?”

“What do you think fossilized means?” another said. Fossils are what remains of prehistoric beings and/or organisms, which can take the form of impressions or tangible materials.

“I’ve never found a human bone laying around either,” a commenter wrote. “Does that mean we don’t exist?”

Another TikToker, actor Zack Pearlman, stitched Amanda’s video, calling into question her qualifications as a nurse.

“I don’t think you should be a nurse,” Pearlman says in his stitch of Amanda’s video. “I think it’s scary that you help people.”

Pearlman’s video had almost 4 million views on Wednesday, and many commenters on his TikTok agreed with his feelings on Amanda’s statements. One even said they’d found fossils themselves.

“Me listening to her argument that your average person never finds fossils,” one commenter wrote. “While staring at my shelf of fossils I’ve found.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda via TikTok comment.